    OSCE's Special Representative discusses Karabakh conflict in Yerevan

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 22, OSCE Chair’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Rudolf Mihalka has met with the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing Armenian press that the due information was provided by the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

    The sides also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

