    OSCE representatives to conduct monitoring on contact line

    Monitoring is planned to hold on the frontline between the troops near Ashagi Veyselli village of Fizuli

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring is expected to conduct on the frontline between the troops near Ashagi Veyselli village of Fizuli on December 2, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conduct by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Christo Christov and Peter Swedberg.

    On the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle, Yevgeny Sharov and Simon Tiller.

