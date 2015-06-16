OSCE Personal Representative to conduct moniroring on contact line between troops

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 17, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops in Omar mountain pass of Goygol region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk's field assistant Christo Christov and High-Level Planning Group representative, Colonel Tuncay Sevim.

On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative's field assistants Jiri Aberle, Simon Tiller and High-Level Planning Group representative, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokritikh.