 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE Personal Representative to conduct moniroring on contact line between troops

    It is planned to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops on June 17

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 17, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops in Omar mountain pass of Goygol region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk's field assistant Christo Christov and High-Level Planning Group representative, Colonel Tuncay Sevim.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative's field assistants Jiri Aberle, Simon Tiller and High-Level Planning Group representative, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokritikh.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi