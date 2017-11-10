OSCE Permanent Council meeting mulls Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was discussed at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Report informs, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stefano Visconti (France) and Andrew Chaufer (USA) attended the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on November 9.

They presented detailed information on the development of the negotiation process and assessment of the current situation in the region at the OSCE Permanent Council.

Personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and Head of the High Level Planning Group Colonel Hans Lampalzer also participated in the meeting.