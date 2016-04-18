​OSCE PA President: Recent dramatic developments in Nagorno-Karabakh demonstrate destabilizing potential

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the last month, dramatic developments in Ukraine and in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, have once again demonstrated the destabilizing potential and human cost of conflict.." Report informs, it was stated by the President of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the OSCE Ilkka Kanerva at the meeting of parliamentarians from 15 OSCE countries on the border of Germany and France to discuss the settlement of the protracted conflicts.

"Finding political will to overcome differences remains critical to finding solutions to all conflicts in the OSCE region, so Members of Parliament are an essential component of any solution for conflicts that the OSCE is mandated to deal with", Kanerva said.

He noted that the discussions took on an added urgency due to the recent significant military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone..

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Members of Parliament from 15 countries gathered in the French-German border region on 16 and 17 April to consider parliamentary contributions to OSCE efforts in addressing conflicts. Some 25 parliamentarians, including from several countries impacted by protracted conflicts, heard presentations from experts on reconciliation processes particularly in the Saar-Lor-Lux and Tyrol-South Tyrol-Trentino regions.