OSCE PA President: Karabakh conflict causes our deep concern

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE is a unique platform for cooperation in the field of security.

Report informs, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Gigi Tsereteli said.

"It is necessary to pay attention to compliance with resolutions on conflicts throughout the OSCE area," Tsereteli said.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict causing us deep concern," the OSCE PA President stressed.

According to him, it is necessary to make joint efforts to achieve peace and create measures to build trust between the parties to the conflict.

Tsereteli pointed out that "peace can not be achieved by force, but by understanding."

"We can not compromise our principles," he said.