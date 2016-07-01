 Top
    OSCE PA President calls to respect territorial integrity of countries

    Ilkka Kanerva: 'It is important to activate efforts for settlement of unresolved conflicts'

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'It is necessary to respect territorial integrity of the countries in the OSCE area'.

    Report informs, OSCE PA President Ilkka Kanerva said today addressing opening ceremony of the 25th Annual Session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Tbilisi.

    He said that the member countries face with several problems, including unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area.

    I.Kanerva urged OSCE PA MPs to activate efforts for settlement of unresolved conflicts.

    Notably, 300 parliamentarians from 50 countries attend the meeting.

