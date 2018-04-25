OSCE monitoring on front line ends without incident

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 25, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The monitoring was conducted by representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and his field assistants Gennady Petrica andMartin Schuster