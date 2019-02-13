OSCE monitoring on front line ends without incident

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Goranboy region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on February 13, ended with no incident, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.
The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.
News DepartmentNews Author