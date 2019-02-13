 Top

OSCE monitoring on front line ends without incident

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Goranboy region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on February 13, ended with no incident, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

