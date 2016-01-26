 Top
    ​OSCE monitoring on contact line ended with no incident

    Monitoring from Azerbaijani side held by Yevgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg Field Assistants of Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring carried out on January 26 in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE chairman on the contact line of troops in Alibeyli village of Tovuz region, was completed without incident.

    Report was informed by the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, from the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was conducted by Yevgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg, field assistants of personal representative of OSCE Chairman.

    On the opposite side of the front line the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman Hristo Hristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

