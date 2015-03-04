​OSCE monitoring on contact line completed

Baku.4 March. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the monitoring on the contact line near the Tapgaragoyunlu village, Goranboy district of Azerbaijan was completed on March 4 without any incidents. Report was informed by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The monitoring was held by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Christo Christov and and representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Colonel Tuncay Sevim (Turkey).

The opposite side was to be monitored by field assistants of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Yevgeny Sharov, Peter Svedberg and OSCE High-Level Planning Group representative, Colonel Marcus Widmer (Switzerland).