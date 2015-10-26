Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group will cross to Azerbaijan through contact line of troops

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring will be held on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, in accordance with the mandate of Personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, monitoring in Terter region of Azerbaijan is planned on October 27.

From Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Yevgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg.

On the opposite side of the contact line monitoring to be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.

During the monitoring, transition of co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Popov (Russia), Pierre Andrieu (France), James Warlick (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk from the opposite side of contact line of troops to Azerbaijani territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is planned.