OSCE Minsk Group told about expectations from the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ James Warlick, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States told about expectations from the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents.

"We expect that the presidents will discuss ways of easing tensions, in particular, to prevent civilian casualties. And expect that, also will be discussed proposals for elements of a settlement, as it was during the previous meetings."

Report informs, James Warlick said in the interview with Armenian media.

"We hope that this meeting will give a new impetus to the dialogue between the presidents over the next year to become a turning point in the peace process," said the mediator of the OSCE Minsk Group.

According to Armenian media, the next meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be held on December 1 in the framework of the climate change conference to be held in Paris from 30 November to 11 December.

Commenting on the question of the relation of the OSCE Minsk Group to the report of Robert Walter on the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and the adoption of a resolution by the PACE political commission, J. Warlick said: "We can not forbid other international organizations to express an opinion on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".