OSCE Minsk Group to visit region this week

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia this week. Report informs, on October 14 mediators will arrive in Baku, where as expected will meet with the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the information circulated on Twitter by MFA Press Secretary Tigran Balayan on October 17, the co-chairs will arrive in Yerevan, where they will hold meetings with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian. The next meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is scheduled for late October. The meeting will be held in Paris on the initiative of French President Francois Hollande.