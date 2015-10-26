 Top
    Co-chairs of ​OSCE Minsk Group met with Armenian Foreign Minister

    The parties discussed the possibility of advancing the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement Igor Popov (Russia), James Warlick (The USA) and Pierre Andrieu (France) met with Armenian Foreign Minister, Edward Nalbandian.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, today the meeting in Yerevan  continued to discuss the possibilities of advancing the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict.

    On October 27 during the monitoring, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs plan to cross contact line of troops to arrive in Baku, where they will also meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

