    OSCE Minsk Group meeting starts - URGENT

    Co-Chairs attend meeting

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group meeting started in Austrian capital, Vienna.

    Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.

    The OSCE Minsk Group's US, French and Russian co-chairs also attending the event.

    An hour later, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held. Both meetings devoted to the situation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. 

