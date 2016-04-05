OSCE Minsk Group meeting starts - URGENT

https://report.az/storage/news/b1db9b9aecde54e78f7114c25139f89e/fd41417d-483a-40ce-9bca-df96a1cc7dfc_292.jpg
Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group meeting started in Austrian capital, Vienna.
Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.
The OSCE Minsk Group's US, French and Russian co-chairs also attending the event.
An hour later, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held. Both meetings devoted to the situation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author