OSCE Minsk Group meeting starts - URGENT

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group meeting started in Austrian capital, Vienna.

Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.

The OSCE Minsk Group's US, French and Russian co-chairs also attending the event.

An hour later, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held. Both meetings devoted to the situation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.