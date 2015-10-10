 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group French Co-chair discussed situation on the contact line

    Pierre Andrieu met with the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first Deputy Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met with OSCE Minsk Group French Co-chair, Ambassador Pierre Andrieu.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, the sides discussed the situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan border and in the contact Line. Davit Tonoyan presented the details of the growing tension in the Contact Line and the ceasefire violations results during the last weeks, as it was requested by the ambassador.

    The two sides stressed the importance of interdiction of the further tension escalation. They exchanged views on confidence building measures and different aspects of the maintenance of the ceasefire.

