The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will pay a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Yerevan and Khankendi within the next 10 days".

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference jointly held with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier in Yerevan.

"The co-chairs visit is planned after 10 days. They will visit Armenia and Karabakh. Foreign Ministers and Presidents may meet after relevant preparations, if necessary", Nalbandian said.