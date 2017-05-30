The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will pay a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

https://report.az/storage/news/a164ed8b0a4e1f553e63fc5d14c9df65/524df3c7-10d6-4fcb-9d50-519ab7dd9620_292.jpg
Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Yerevan and Khankendi within the next 10 days".
Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference jointly held with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier in Yerevan.
"The co-chairs visit is planned after 10 days. They will visit Armenia and Karabakh. Foreign Ministers and Presidents may meet after relevant preparations, if necessary", Nalbandian said.
