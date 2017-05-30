 Top
    The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will pay a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

    Edward Nalbandian: FMs and Presidents may meet after relevant preparations, if necessary

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Yerevan and Khankendi within the next 10 days".

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference jointly held with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier in Yerevan.

    "The co-chairs visit is planned after 10 days. They will visit Armenia and Karabakh. Foreign Ministers and Presidents may meet after relevant preparations, if necessary", Nalbandian said. 

