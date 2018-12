OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Baku today

They will hold talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

19 June, 2017 09:10

https://report.az/storage/news/bd8a951c867621c40c738bf619eb9ecd/fb5d9ee2-18a7-4f83-b23c-1b297d666766_292.jpg Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs will arrive in Baku on June 19, Report informs. They will hold talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.