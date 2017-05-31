OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will pay a visit to Baku in June

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Baku on June 19 within the framework of the next visit to the region, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told.

"The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that it is ready to continue substantive negotiations on the conflict settlement," H. Hajiyev said.

According to him, absurd statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia E. Nalbaldyan at a joint press conference with the OSCE Secretary General, once again demonstrate that the policy of Armenia is to extend the status quo based on the occupation.