OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visit the region

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began to visit the region. Report informs, mediators James Warlick (USA), Pierre Andreu (France) and Igor Popov (Russia) arrived in Baku.

It is expected that the co-chairs will meet with the President, Foreign Minister and Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, where the further course of the negotiation process, as well as the situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed.

On February 17 they will go to Yerevan.

It is expected that co-chairs will visit Khankendi, after Baku and Yerevan.