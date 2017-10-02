OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Azerbaijan this week

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Andrew J. Schofer, the new US Co-chair for the OSCE Minsk Group, will pay his first visit to Yerevan and Baku this week to meet with local officials and to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground.

Report informs citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It was stated that while in the region, A. Schofer will also join his fellow Minsk Group Co-chairs for high-level meetings.

The Embassy stresses that the U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will continue to engage actively with the sides as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group: "Mr. Schofer, as the U.S. Co-chair, supports the United States' longstanding policy, shared by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination".