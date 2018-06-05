OSCE Minsk group co-chairs to visit Armenia next week

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ / OSCE Minsk group co-Chairs will visit Armenia next week. Report informs citing the Armenian media, the press Secretary of the Armenian foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said at a briefing today.

"On June 13, Armenia will be visited by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group", - said Tigran Balayan.

According to him, at the moment there is no agreement on the meeting of the foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan or the Prime Minister and the President of two countries.

"The first contact of the mediators and the foreign Ministers will be held in Yerevan. Further steps and actions will be discussed at the meeting," T. Balayan said.

On may 15, the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs held a meeting with Azerbaijani foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris. According to the statement issued following the meeting, the mediators announced their intention to visit Yerevan in June.