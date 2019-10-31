OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to address permanent council in November

Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will address the Permanent Council in Vienna in the first ten days of November, Report informs citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following the talks with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.

“It is important here to try to use this situation in order to create a more positive atmosphere during the speech of the co-chairs at the OSCE Permanent Council, which is scheduled for the first ten days of November. This is now the main thing,” Lavrov noted.

The Minister added that the co-chairs should continue to make efforts to bring the parties to the conflict closer and reach a compromise.

Notably, in a statement following the visit to the region, the mediators stated that they would soon visit Vienna to notify the OSCE Permanent Council and members of the Minsk Group about the progress of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.