OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs start their visit to South Caucasus

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stefan Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk are on a visit to Armenia.

Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to the country's Defense Ministry, the co-chairs met with Defence Minister David Tonoyan.

Notably, the sides discussed the situation on the front line.

The co-chairs are also expected to visit Azerbaijan.