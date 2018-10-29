 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs start their visit to South Caucasus

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stefan Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk are on a visit to Armenia.

    Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to the country's Defense Ministry, the co-chairs met with Defence Minister David Tonoyan.

    Notably, the sides discussed the situation on the front line.

    The co-chairs are also expected to visit Azerbaijan.

