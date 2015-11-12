OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with German Foreign Minister

https://report.az/storage/news/a3e13b7cf6f862b7e53907d6fdc18f3e/3d6a1532-b832-4208-a1a6-5b59469cef8b_292.jpg
Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met with German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Report informs, the meeting took place in Berlin.
The sides discussed the ways of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group and on January 1, 2016 this country will take the OSCE chairmanship for a year.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author