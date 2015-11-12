OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with German Foreign Minister

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met with German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Report informs, the meeting took place in Berlin.

The sides discussed the ways of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group and on January 1, 2016 this country will take the OSCE chairmanship for a year.