    OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with German Foreign Minister

    The sides discussed the ways of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met with German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    Report informs, the meeting took place in Berlin.

    The sides discussed the ways of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group and on January 1, 2016 this country will take the OSCE chairmanship for a year.

