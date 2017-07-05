OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs make statement on death of civilians as a result of Armenia's provocation

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Stephane Visconti of France, and Ambassador Richard Hoagland of the United States – have received information of renewed violence late in the evening on July 4 at Alkhanli village of Fizuli region that resulted in casualties, including civilians.

Report informs, says a joint statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The Minsk Group Co-Chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. “The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith”.

The co-chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims.

On July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers.

As a result of this provocation of Armenia, the residents of the village Guliyeva Sakhiba Idris gizi (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat gizi (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.

