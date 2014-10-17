​OSCE Minsk group Co-Chairs held monitoring on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs held monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Report informs, citing Armenpress.

According to Armenian media, the field assistants of OSCE Chairman Personal Representative registered shots during the monitoring.

Crossing the border, the mediators visited Ijevan, where they held a meeting with the Governor of Tavush district Hovik Abovyan, and talked with inhabitants. After that, the Co-Chairs left for Yerevan.

Mediators began their visit to the region on October 15. First they traveled to Baku, where they held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

In Yerevan, the Co-Chairs also plan to meet with the President and the Foreign Minister of Armenia and discuss preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in late October in Paris.