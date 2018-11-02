 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs had a number of meetings with the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The situation on the contact line between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia has more or less stabilized," co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from Russia Igor Popov told journalists.

    He stressed that during the visit to the region, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs had a number of meetings with the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    "Issues related to the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh are in the spotlight. In particular, we discussed the conversations that took place among the leaders of the two countries in Dushanbe. Those agreements that have been reached and which are being implemented now. I mean the situation on the contact line, on the border, which has more or less stabilized, they talked about the communication line that has been established between Yerevan and Baku,” Popov said.

