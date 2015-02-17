OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict with Nalbandian

https://report.az/storage/news/91a2cdf7ca4faccd4fda9fde83a91f7a/c6684d93-2b78-4428-916a-4686248c7224_292.jpg
Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - James Warlick (USA), Pierre Andrieu (France) and Igor Popov (Russia) in Yerevan.
Report informs referring to Armenian media, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also attended the meeting.
According to the report, the sides discussed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author