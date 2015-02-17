OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict with Nalbandian

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - James Warlick (USA), Pierre Andrieu (France) and Igor Popov (Russia) in Yerevan.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also attended the meeting.

According to the report, the sides discussed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.