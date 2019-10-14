OSCE Minsk GROUP co-chairs arrive in region

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh began their visit to the region, and today they arrived in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Interfax that the due statement came from the spokeswoman of Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan at a briefing.

"Today and tomorrow the OSCE Minsk group mediators will be in Armenia as part of their regional visit," Naghdalyan said.

Notably, the mediators will also visit Baku during the visit to the region.