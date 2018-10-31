OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk have arrived in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - in Khankandi.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that the Minsk Group co-chairs met with the head of the separatist regime Bako Sahakyan in Khankandi. The situation on the front line was discussed during the meeting.

Notably, co-chairs' visit to the region began on October 29. At first they visited Yerevan, where they held a number of meetings. On October 31, the mediators will take part in the next monitoring on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of the Agdam region. Then the co-chairs will arrive in Baku.