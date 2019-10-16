OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Nagorno Karabakh

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the officials accompanying them have arrived in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the Minsk Group co-chairs met in Khankandi with head of the separatist regime Bako Saakyan.

The current state of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict and the situation on the contact line of troops were discussed at the meeting.

The co-chairs will then leave for Baku.