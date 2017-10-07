OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Baku

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Chaufer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk have arrived in Baku. Report informs, it is planned that today they will hold a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Notably, on October 6, the mediators for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan. During the meeting they discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as well as the issue of organizing a meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Notably, for the OSCE MG co-chair from the U.S. Andrew Shofer this is the first visit to the region since his appointment to this post.

It is expected that, following the results of the visit, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will make a joint statement.