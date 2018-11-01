OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrive in Baku

Baku. 1 November. REPORT. AZ / The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have arrived in Baku.

Report informs that on November 1, the OSCE MG Co-Chairs - Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) expect to review the current situation in the region, urge continued progress on reducing tensions, and discuss ways to intensify the negotiation process and other next steps.

During the visit, the issue of holding a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of this year will also be discussed.

Notably, on October 29, the mediators held meetings in Armenia.

On October 31, the co-chairs took part in the monitoring on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of the Agdam region.