 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs held monitoring on contact line of troops - PHOTOS

    Mediators moved to the opposite side of the contact line controlled by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, James Warlick (The USA), Pierre Andrieu (France), Igor Popov (Russia) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk participated in the monitoring on the contact line of troops. Report informs, this was stated by James Warlick on his Twitter page.

    During monitoring transition of co-chairs and personal representative of the OSCE chairman to the opposite side of the contact line controlled by the Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan was held.

    According to James Warlick, he heard shootings during the monitoring: "Repeated gunfire forced OSCE observers to hide. This is unacceptable," said co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi