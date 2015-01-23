​OSCE Minsk group Co-chair calls Presidents to stop the violence along Contact Line

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk group Co-chair James Warlick called the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop the violence along the Line of Contact.

Report informs, James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page: 'My appeal to the Presidents: stop the violence along the Line of Contact and commit to negotiations'.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, Armenian reconnaissance and provocation groups attempted to cross the contact line. As a result 2 armenian militants were killed, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have no loss.