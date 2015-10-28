OSCE MG: Without solving issue of refugees, it's impossible to reach a comprehensive settlement of the conflict

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group with the leadership of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, the meeting was attended by the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, James Warlick (USA), Pierre Andrieu (France), Igor Popov (Russia) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh, Head of the executive power of Shusha region Bayram Safarov.

"We want the OSCE Minsk Group to play a role in the fact that, we were able to return to our homes", said at the meeting the chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh, Bayram Safarov.

He said he would like to hold a meeting in his hometown - Shusha, but the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group do not give the results: "We hope for a just solution of the the co-chairs in all matters. We look forward to your efforts and those of your countries."

In turn, the Russian co-chair Igor Popov told about the results of the meetings in Armenia and Azerbaijan. He said that the mediators are working hard for humanitarian contacts have been established between the parties to the conflict. I.Popov also expressed hope for a quick meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

"We know how hard these 20 years had gone for you. I want you to know that at the meetings with the foreign ministers and heads of states, we are talking about that without solving the issue of refugees, it is impossible to achieve a comprehensive solution," said USA co-chair of OSCE MG, James Warlick. He noted with regret that the young generation of Azerbaijanis and Armenians have no information about each other and are unable to communicate.