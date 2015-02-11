 Top
    OSCE MG to hold consultations in Helsinki

    Exchange of views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was held during the consultations

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairmen of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will arrive today in Helsinki for consultation.

    Report informs Minsk Group Co-Chairman from America James Warlick wrote about it on his Twitter page.

    He noted that Finland is one of the member countries of the Minsk Group and during consultations exchange of views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is expected.

