    OSCE MG Co-chairs regret Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia were unable to meet

    Dialogue is a necessary part of the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We regret the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia were unable to meet in Basel in the framework of the annual meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers".

    Report informs, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair James Warlick wrote this on his Twitter page.

    According to him, dialogue is a necessary part of the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

