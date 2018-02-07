OSCE MG Co-Chairs to meet with Azerbaijani officials today

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrived in Baku.

Report informs, today the mediators will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Andrew Schofer has arrived in Baku earlier, on February 3.

According to press secretary of Armenian foreign ministry Tigran Balayan, on February 8-9, the mediators will visit Armenia.

The co-chairs will also visit the occupied territory of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh.