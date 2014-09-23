 Top
    OSCE MG Co-chairs to meet Azerbaijan and Armenian foreign ministers in New York today

    The sides will discuss further steps on Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs will meet Azerbaijan and Armenian foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edvcard Nalbaldyan  in New York today, Report informs citing OSCE MG Co-chair James Warlick Twitter page. 

    During the meetings The sides will discuss further steps on Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution.

    September 22 Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov  left for  the United States to attend the 69th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York.

