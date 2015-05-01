OSCE MG Co-chairs: No country recognizes independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs do not accept “parliamentary elections” are taking place May 3 in occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs citing the statement of Minsk Group Co-chairs published on OSCE website.

'In the context of a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, we recognize the role of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding their future. However, none of our three countries, nor any other country, recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state. Accordingly, we do not accept the results of these “elections” as affecting the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh, and stress that they in no way prejudge the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiations to bring a lasting and peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'- the statement of the Co-chairs said.