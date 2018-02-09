OSCE MG Co-chairs meet with Sargsyan in Yerevan

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk have met with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan on February 9.

Report informs citing the Novosti-Armenii, Armenian president's press service said.

According to the report, they informed Serzh Sargsyan about the meeting held in Baku on February 7.