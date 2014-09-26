​OSCE MG Co-chairs informed CiO on developments in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs met with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO) Didier Burkhalter in New York.

Report informs referring to the OSCE press service, the mediators notified Burkhalter about the latest developments in the the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They provided the CiO a readout of the recent meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in Sochi and Wales, and informed him of preparations for the Paris summit.

The meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France is scheduled to the end of October. The mediators are going to visit the region once again before the meeting.