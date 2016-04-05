OSCE MG co-chairs: Deterioration of the situation demonstrates need for an immediate talks

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group countries (Russian Federation, the United States of America, France, Belarus, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Turkey), as well as the incoming Austrian OSCE Chair (2017) and the Serbian OSCE Chair (2015), strongly condemn the outbreak of unprecedented violence along the line of contact.

Report informs, a statement released today by the co-chairs says.

The statement declares, the diplomats extended their condolences to all affected families. They also pointed out that, there was no a military solution to the conflict.

'The deterioration of the situation on the ground demonstrates the need for an immediate negotiation, under the auspices of the Co-chairs, on a comprehensive settlement.

The representatives of the Minsk Group member states affirm their support for the Russian, American, and French co-chairs’ mediation efforts and welcome their plans to undertake direct consultations with the sides as soon as possible', the statement reads.