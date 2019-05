The OSCE Minsk group co-chairs are on a visit to the region.

Report informs that today Yerevan has hosted a meeting of the co-chairs - Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

As previously reported, the mediators planned to visit Baku and Yerevan at the end of May.