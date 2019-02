Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have arrived in Armenia, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan, within the framework of the visit to Yerevan, meetings are scheduled with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

From Yerevan, the mediators will head to Baku.