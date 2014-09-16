 Top
    OSCE MG Co-chair arrives in Armenia

    James Warlick to discuss issues of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict with Armenian officials

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US Co-Chair of  OSCE Minsk group James Warlick arrived in Armenia.

    Report informs citing his Twitter page, Warlick will meet with Armenian Senior officials to discuss the ways of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    In the joint statement of co-chairs dated on July 24, due to the results of the meeting with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels, mediators announced their intention to continue their work on resolution of the conflict; stressed the importance of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents to make progress in the peace talks. They also discussed the meeting that might take place in New York in the framework of the opening of UN General Assembly regular session.

