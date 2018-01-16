OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on the frontline

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 16, 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near the village Saryjaly (Aghdam region).

The Personal Representative`s field assistant Ghenadie Petrica has carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster have carried out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

According to the ministry, the exercise has ended with no incident.